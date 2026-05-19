Spangdahlem hosts 31st Special Children’s Day with local students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007793" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from Hubertus-Rader Special Education Center spend the day with Airmen from Spangdahlem Air Base during the 31st annual Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, May 19, 2026. The event emphasized unity, inclusion and the importance of strengthening relationships with host-nation partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Kaitlin Frazier)