Spangdahlem hosts 31st Special Children’s Day with local students

Students from Hubertus-Rader Special Education Center spend the day with Airmen from Spangdahlem Air Base during the 31st annual Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, May 19, 2026. The event emphasized unity, inclusion and the importance of strengthening relationships with host-nation partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007793
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-CN389-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_111720787
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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