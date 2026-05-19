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    Spangdahlem hosts 31st Special Children’s Day with local students

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier  

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Students from Hubertus-Rader Special Education Center spend the day with Airmen from Spangdahlem Air Base during the 31st annual Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, May 19, 2026. The event emphasized unity, inclusion and the importance of strengthening relationships with host-nation partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Kaitlin Frazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007793
    VIRIN: 260519-F-CN389-6672
    Filename: DOD_111720787
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Spangdahlem hosts 31st Special Children’s Day with local students, by SSgt Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    52 Fighter Wing
    AFN Spangdahlem
    AFN Spotlight
    USAFE
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Special Childrens Day

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