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    Mass Casualty Train Movement Sword 26

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    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a mass casualty exercise during SWORD 26 in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, May 15, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007789
    VIRIN: 260515-A-RM492-7557
    Filename: DOD_111720758
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Train Movement Sword 26, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Sword26

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