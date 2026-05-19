Mass Casualty Train Movement Sword 26

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a mass casualty exercise during SWORD 26 in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, May 15, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007789
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-RM492-7557
|Filename:
|DOD_111720758
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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