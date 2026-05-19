Spangdahlem Air Base Celebrates Police Week 2026

The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted National Police Week at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11-15, 2026. Police Week provided the community an opportunity to honor fallen law enforcement officers and Defenders while showcasing the daily mission and responsibilities of Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007786
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-HX870-6627
|Filename:
|DOD_111720739
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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