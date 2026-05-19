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    Spangdahlem Air Base Celebrates Police Week 2026

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted National Police Week at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11-15, 2026. Police Week provided the community an opportunity to honor fallen law enforcement officers and Defenders while showcasing the daily mission and responsibilities of Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007786
    VIRIN: 260512-F-HX870-6627
    Filename: DOD_111720739
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Air Base Celebrates Police Week 2026, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    52nd SFS
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Police Week 2026

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