AFN Naples Europe News - AL26 88th APS

260513-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 13, 2026) - AFN Naples Europe News highlighting Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 88th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) participating in Exercise African Lion 2026 (AL26) in Kenitra and Ben Guerir, Morocco, on April 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007771
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720681
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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