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    AFN Naples Europe News - AL26 88th APS

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260513-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 13, 2026) - AFN Naples Europe News highlighting Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 88th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) participating in Exercise African Lion 2026 (AL26) in Kenitra and Ben Guerir, Morocco, on April 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007771
    VIRIN: 260513-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720681
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

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    This work, AFN Naples Europe News - AL26 88th APS, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    88th Aerial Port Squadron

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