B-Roll: 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct live-fire exercise during Project Flytrap May 14, 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment engage unmanned aerial systems using new equipment capabilities during the live-fire exercise of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. Flytrap is a multinational operation that aims to help the U.S. and allies address the proliferation of drones on the battlefield by evaluating commercial solutions that can operate within NATO’s existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)



0:00 – Soldiers speaking on top of tactical vehicle

0:16 – Soldiers inside Bradley looking at equipment screen

0:30 – Soldiers looking/gesturing off-screen at drone in flight

0:41 – Soldiers carrying ammo cans

0:54 – Close-up of Soldier removing ammo from ammo can

1:07 – Soldiers inside Bradley handling ammo

1:17 – Drone taking off

1:25 – Medium shot of Soldiers in kit interacting at live-fire range

1:29 – Soldiers interacting at live-fire range to the rear of a Bradley

1:40 – Bradley with cannon panning back and forth

1:51 – Closer shot of Bradley cannon panning back and forth

2:03 – Bradley cannon panning, trapdoor shutting

2:18 – Soldier exiting Bradley

2:22 – Soldiers making adjustments to Stryker cannon

2:36 – Rotary-wing drone in flight

2:48 – Rotary-wing and fixed-wing drones in flight

3:02 – Fixed-wing drone in flight

3:17 – Rotary-wing drone shot down

3:30 – Soldiers loading ammunition into Stryker cannon

3:43 – Soldiers speaking on top of tactical vehicle