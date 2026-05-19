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    Sasebo Red Cross Joint Blood Drive

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2026) – The American Red Cross Sasebo and the Japan Red Cross Sasebo Branch holds a joint blood drive at the Showboat Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan May 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007766
    VIRIN: 260513-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720579
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, Sasebo Red Cross Joint Blood Drive, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blood Drive
    joint operations
    Sasebo
    Red Cross
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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