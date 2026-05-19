COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2026) – The American Red Cross Sasebo and the Japan Red Cross Sasebo Branch holds a joint blood drive at the Showboat Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan May 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007766
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720579
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Red Cross Joint Blood Drive, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.