Sasebo Red Cross Joint Blood Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2026) – The American Red Cross Sasebo and the Japan Red Cross Sasebo Branch holds a joint blood drive at the Showboat Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan May 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)