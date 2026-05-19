Schützenschnur: German Marksmanship

U.S. Soldiers participate in the German Schützenschnur at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. The Schützenschnur strengthens interoperability between U.S. and German forces while enhancing individual marksmanship proficiency and combat effectiveness. Training alongside allied partners reinforces lethality, readiness, and the ability to operate seamlessly in multinational environments. The event reflects the continued commitment of NATO allies to building capable, combat-ready warfighters.
(U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)
(Music by FatBunny_ Total War, From Pixabay)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 05:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007764
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-AH359-4429
|Filename:
|DOD_111720471
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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