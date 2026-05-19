Schützenschnur: German Marksmanship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers participate in the German Schützenschnur at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. The Schützenschnur strengthens interoperability between U.S. and German forces while enhancing individual marksmanship proficiency and combat effectiveness. Training alongside allied partners reinforces lethality, readiness, and the ability to operate seamlessly in multinational environments. The event reflects the continued commitment of NATO allies to building capable, combat-ready warfighters.

(U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)



(Music by FatBunny_ Total War, From Pixabay)