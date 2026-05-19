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    Schützenschnur: German Marksmanship

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    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the German Schützenschnur at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. The Schützenschnur strengthens interoperability between U.S. and German forces while enhancing individual marksmanship proficiency and combat effectiveness. Training alongside allied partners reinforces lethality, readiness, and the ability to operate seamlessly in multinational environments. The event reflects the continued commitment of NATO allies to building capable, combat-ready warfighters.
    (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)

    (Music by FatBunny_ Total War, From Pixabay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 05:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007764
    VIRIN: 260519-A-AH359-4429
    Filename: DOD_111720471
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Schützenschnur: German Marksmanship, by SGT Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Project Flytrap, Sword26

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