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    23rd Annual Good Neighbor Award

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson and Sgt. Malik Abdul

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Military service members and civilians are presented with awards and recognized for their volunteer service on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea May 19th, 2026. The annual event took place at the Morning Calm Center ensures people are recognized for their selfless service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007762
    VIRIN: 260519-A-BU869-1517
    Filename: DOD_111720445
    Length: 00:27:50
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    USFK
    Morning Calm Center
    Good Neighbor awards
    USFK INDOPACOM

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