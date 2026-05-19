23rd Annual Good Neighbor Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Military service members and civilians are presented with awards and recognized for their volunteer service on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea May 19th, 2026. The annual event took place at the Morning Calm Center ensures people are recognized for their selfless service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)