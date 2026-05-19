U.S. Military service members and civilians are presented with awards and recognized for their volunteer service on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea May 19th, 2026. The annual event took place at the Morning Calm Center ensures people are recognized for their selfless service. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007762
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-BU869-1517
|Filename:
|DOD_111720445
|Length:
|00:27:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd Annual Good Neighbor Award, by SGT Daniel Thompson and SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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