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    EJ King Middle High School Art Show

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 14, 2026) – Ernest J. King Middle High School hosts an art show at the Sasebo City Museum Shimanose Art Center, Japan, May 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 04:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007761
    VIRIN: 260514-N-FJ198-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720428
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, EJ King Middle High School Art Show, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Art Showcase
    AFN
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    EJ King Middle High School

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