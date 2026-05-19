EJ King Middle High School Art Show

SASEBO, Japan (May 14, 2026) – Ernest J. King Middle High School hosts an art show at the Sasebo City Museum Shimanose Art Center, Japan, May 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 04:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007761
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720428
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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