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    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

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    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, learn how to operate a field sterilizer, during a field sterilization training event, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The training provided by Front Line Industries, equipped sailors with a portable capability to sterilize medical equipment in field environments, enhancing readiness and support during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007759
    VIRIN: 260518-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720375
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    3d MLG
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity
    field sterilization

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