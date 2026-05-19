U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

U.S. Navy sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, learn how to operate a field sterilizer, during a field sterilization training event, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The training provided by Front Line Industries, equipped sailors with a portable capability to sterilize medical equipment in field environments, enhancing readiness and support during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007759
|VIRIN:
|260518-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720375
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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