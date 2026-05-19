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    Local Media Attends Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab

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    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Local news media attend an Unmanned Systems Basic Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2026. The event highlighted the Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s Unmanned Systems Branch as it advances adaptive manufacturing, enhances drone simulation capabilities, and reinforces the safety driven, defensive focus of emerging technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007758
    VIRIN: 260520-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720374
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Local Media Attends Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    drone operators course
    AFN
    Drone familiarization
    War Media Activity

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