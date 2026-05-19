Local Media Attends Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab

Local news media attend an Unmanned Systems Basic Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2026. The event highlighted the Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s Unmanned Systems Branch as it advances adaptive manufacturing, enhances drone simulation capabilities, and reinforces the safety driven, defensive focus of emerging technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007758
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720374
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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