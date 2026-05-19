U.S. Air Force Karen E. "Liz" Fetherston, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Accessions Center, addresses Airmen and Guardians in Korea during a visit to Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Fetherston expresses her gratitude for those serving and the importance of it. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 01:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007757
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-UJ371-9988
|Filename:
|DOD_111720308
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Fetherston Shout Out to Korea, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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