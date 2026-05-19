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    Chief Fetherston Shout Out to Korea

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    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Karen E. "Liz" Fetherston, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Accessions Center, addresses Airmen and Guardians in Korea during a visit to Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Fetherston expresses her gratitude for those serving and the importance of it. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007757
    VIRIN: 260505-F-UJ371-9988
    Filename: DOD_111720308
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Fetherston Shout Out to Korea, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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