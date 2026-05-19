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    We owe it to the nation

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, command chief of Air University, discusses the importance of developing joint-minded warfighters prepared to operate across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 20, 2026. Howell emphasized the need to evolve professional military education through innovation and artificial intelligence integration to prepare Airmen for future operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
    Item Title: Fate (No Vocals)
    Item ID: ER1305_47
    Author username: Edition Elbroar
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: DEMS42204694

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 00:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007755
    VIRIN: 260520-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720306
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, We owe it to the nation, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    professional military education
    AI
    Joint Warfighter
    Education

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