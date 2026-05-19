We owe it to the nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, command chief of Air University, discusses the importance of developing joint-minded warfighters prepared to operate across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 20, 2026. Howell emphasized the need to evolve professional military education through innovation and artificial intelligence integration to prepare Airmen for future operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)



Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music

Item Title: Fate (No Vocals)

Item ID: ER1305_47

Author username: Edition Elbroar

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: DEMS42204694