Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, command chief of Air University, discusses the importance of developing joint-minded warfighters prepared to operate across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 20, 2026. Howell emphasized the need to evolve professional military education through innovation and artificial intelligence integration to prepare Airmen for future operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
Item Title: Fate (No Vocals)
Item ID: ER1305_47
Author username: Edition Elbroar
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: DEMS42204694
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 00:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007755
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720306
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We owe it to the nation, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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