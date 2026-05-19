U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct entering and clearing room training with the M250 machine gun and M7 rifle at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2026. This training is part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises that enhances readiness and prepares U.S. forces for larger combined exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This commitment to realistic training strengthens the U.S.-Philippines alliance and our shared goal of a stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007751
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720214
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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