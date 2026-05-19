(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct entering and clearing room training with the M250 machine gun and M7 rifle at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2026. This training is part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises that enhances readiness and prepares U.S. forces for larger combined exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This commitment to realistic training strengthens the U.S.-Philippines alliance and our shared goal of a stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007751
    VIRIN: 260402-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720214
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operation pathways
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video