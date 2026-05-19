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    MDSU 1, Co. 1–3 Divers Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, Philippines, Apr. 16, 2026

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Company 1-3, conduct dive and salvage operations aboard Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), during a recovery mission with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 16, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 00:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007750
    VIRIN: 260416-N-ED646-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720209
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PH

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    This work, MDSU 1, Co. 1–3 Divers Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, Philippines, Apr. 16, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CTG 73.6
    MDSU 1

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