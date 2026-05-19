U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Company 1-3, conduct dive and salvage operations aboard Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), during a recovery mission with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 16, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 00:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007750
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-ED646-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720209
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PH
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|0
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|0
This work, MDSU 1, Co. 1–3 Divers Support DPAA Recovery Efforts in Subic Bay, Philippines, Apr. 16, 2026, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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