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    Camp Zama Soldiers Connect With Community at Mental Health Awareness Fair

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program hosted a Mental Health Awareness Day event May 20 to provide various information and resources for community members here.

    #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthAwarenessDay #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #People #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 22:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007748
    VIRIN: 260521-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720026
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Camp Zama Soldiers Connect With Community at Mental Health Awareness Fair, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Substance Abuse Program
    mental health awareness
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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