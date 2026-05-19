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    3rd Littoral Combat Team Holds Change of Command Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Timothy Love relinquishes command of 3rd LCT to Lt. Col. Robert Wallace at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the battalion to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007746
    VIRIN: 260418-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719937
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    USMCNews
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    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MRF-SEA

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