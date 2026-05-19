3rd Littoral Combat Team Holds Change of Command Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Timothy Love relinquishes command of 3rd LCT to Lt. Col. Robert Wallace at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the battalion to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)