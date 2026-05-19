U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Timothy Love relinquishes command of 3rd LCT to Lt. Col. Robert Wallace at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility of the battalion to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007746
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719937
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team Holds Change of Command Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.