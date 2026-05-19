Sparking Curiosity: Arnn Elementary students tackle interactive STEAM challenges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arnn Elementary students explored hands-on projects and scientific concepts at their recent STEAM Symposium!



From climbing aboard a Black Hawk helicopter and meeting K-9 working dogs, to exploring veterinary medicine, fighting germs and learning firefighter rescue operations, the young students gained valuable insight and experiences aimed to inspire them to be future scientists, engineers and innovators!



A big thank you to U.S. Army Japan and all our community partners for making this event possible!