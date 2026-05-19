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    Sparking Curiosity: Arnn Elementary students tackle interactive STEAM challenges

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Arnn Elementary students explored hands-on projects and scientific concepts at their recent STEAM Symposium!

    From climbing aboard a Black Hawk helicopter and meeting K-9 working dogs, to exploring veterinary medicine, fighting germs and learning firefighter rescue operations, the young students gained valuable insight and experiences aimed to inspire them to be future scientists, engineers and innovators!

    A big thank you to U.S. Army Japan and all our community partners for making this event possible!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 19:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007714
    VIRIN: 260520-A-MS361-8766
    Filename: DOD_111719735
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Sparking Curiosity: Arnn Elementary students tackle interactive STEAM challenges, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    STEAM

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