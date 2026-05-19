Arnn Elementary students explored hands-on projects and scientific concepts at their recent STEAM Symposium!
From climbing aboard a Black Hawk helicopter and meeting K-9 working dogs, to exploring veterinary medicine, fighting germs and learning firefighter rescue operations, the young students gained valuable insight and experiences aimed to inspire them to be future scientists, engineers and innovators!
A big thank you to U.S. Army Japan and all our community partners for making this event possible!
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 19:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007714
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-MS361-8766
|Filename:
|DOD_111719735
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparking Curiosity: Arnn Elementary students tackle interactive STEAM challenges, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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