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    HIMARS Exercise, Camp Fuji B-Roll

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    JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System training and live fire at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, May 20, 2026. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 01:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007710
    VIRIN: 260519-N-VB601-2889
    Filename: DOD_111719724
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: JP

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    This work, HIMARS Exercise, Camp Fuji B-Roll, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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