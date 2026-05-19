(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare Communication Systems in Preparation for the Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Pfc. Anastasia Addis 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad cadre members with the 335th Signal Command set up antennas in preparation for the Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 20, 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by PFC Anastasia Addis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007704
    VIRIN: 260520-A-KT580-6920
    Filename: DOD_111719575
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare Communication Systems in Preparation for the Best Squad Competition, by PFC Anastasia Addis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve Best Squad
    training
    26ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video