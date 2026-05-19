U.S. Army Soldiers Prepare Communication Systems in Preparation for the Best Squad Competition

Army Reserve Best Squad cadre members with the 335th Signal Command set up antennas in preparation for the Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 20, 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by PFC Anastasia Addis)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007704
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-KT580-6920
|Filename:
|DOD_111719575
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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