Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters to meet MDNG leadership and tour the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on May 20, 2026. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)
Shot List
00:00:00:00 - 00:00:4:59: Five Ws
00:00:4:59 - 00:00:09:47: Coach bus with Honor Flight digitally displayed in window
00:00:09:47 - 00:01:14:45: Various shots of veterans entering the Fifth Regiment Armory and being greeted by Maryland National Guard and Maryland Military Department personnel
00:01:21:55 - 00:01:45:42: Various shots of veterans exploring the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the FRA
00:01:51:14 - 00:01:57:15: Various shots of veterans posing for photos with MDNG and MMD personnel
00:02:05:38 - 00:03:21:06: Interview clip (MDNG civilian employee)
00:03:21:06 - 00:04:04:25: Interview clip followed by B-Roll of the subject (MDNG service member)
00:04:04:25 - 00:06:02:18: Interview clip followed by B-Roll of the subject (MDNG SM)
00:06:02:18 - 00:06:33:35: Interview clip (U.S. Army veteran)
00:06:33:35 - 00:06:49:29: Panning shot of veterans, Honor Flight Arizona volunteers, MDNG personnel, and MMD personnel gathering for a group photo
00:06:49:29 - 00:06:53:51: Veterans and HFA volunteers wave goodbye directly to the camera inside the coach bus.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007703
|VIRIN:
|262005-A-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719574
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean and Vietnam War Veterans Take of Tour Fifth Regiment Armory, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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