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    Korean and Vietnam War Veterans Take of Tour Fifth Regiment Armory

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters to meet MDNG leadership and tour the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on May 20, 2026. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    Shot List
    00:00:00:00 - 00:00:4:59: Five Ws
    00:00:4:59 - 00:00:09:47: Coach bus with Honor Flight digitally displayed in window
    00:00:09:47 - 00:01:14:45: Various shots of veterans entering the Fifth Regiment Armory and being greeted by Maryland National Guard and Maryland Military Department personnel
    00:01:21:55 - 00:01:45:42: Various shots of veterans exploring the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the FRA
    00:01:51:14 - 00:01:57:15: Various shots of veterans posing for photos with MDNG and MMD personnel
    00:02:05:38 - 00:03:21:06: Interview clip (MDNG civilian employee)
    00:03:21:06 - 00:04:04:25: Interview clip followed by B-Roll of the subject (MDNG service member)
    00:04:04:25 - 00:06:02:18: Interview clip followed by B-Roll of the subject (MDNG SM)
    00:06:02:18 - 00:06:33:35: Interview clip (U.S. Army veteran)
    00:06:33:35 - 00:06:49:29: Panning shot of veterans, Honor Flight Arizona volunteers, MDNG personnel, and MMD personnel gathering for a group photo
    00:06:49:29 - 00:06:53:51: Veterans and HFA volunteers wave goodbye directly to the camera inside the coach bus.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007703
    VIRIN: 262005-A-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719574
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Korean and Vietnam War Veterans Take of Tour Fifth Regiment Armory, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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