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    USARC Best Squad lead-up preperation

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater), East Point, Georgia, and the 35th Signal Battalion-Enhanced, Fort Allen, Puerto Rico, set up communication antennas in preparation for the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 20, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007702
    VIRIN: 260520-A-UQ307-5737
    Filename: DOD_111719527
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, USARC Best Squad lead-up preperation, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Fort Allen
    35th Signal
    Georgia
    335th Signal Command
    26ARBSC

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