USARC Best Squad lead-up preperation

Army Reserve Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater), East Point, Georgia, and the 35th Signal Battalion-Enhanced, Fort Allen, Puerto Rico, set up communication antennas in preparation for the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 20, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007702
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-UQ307-5737
|Filename:
|DOD_111719527
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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