2026 Best Squad Competition Preparation

Army Reserve Best Squad support staff Soldiers representing the 335th HHC Signal Command Theater, 35th Signal Company, and the 335th Medical Company, set up an OE-254 at the tactical operation center at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on May 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007701
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-JJ764-8911
|Filename:
|DOD_111719522
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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