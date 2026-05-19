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    2026 Best Squad Competition Preparation

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Capt. Tyler Rickenbach 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad support staff Soldiers representing the 335th HHC Signal Command Theater, 35th Signal Company, and the 335th Medical Company, set up an OE-254 at the tactical operation center at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on May 20, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007701
    VIRIN: 260520-A-JJ764-8911
    Filename: DOD_111719522
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

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    This work, 2026 Best Squad Competition Preparation, by CPT Tyler Rickenbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    268ARBSC, 335th Signal Command, 35th Signal, 335th Medical Company, 1st MSC

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