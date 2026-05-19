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    2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Comms Setup

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    Exercise News Day

    Signal Soldiers supporting the 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition set up OE-254 radio antennas next to the tactical operations center at Ft. McCoy, WI in preparation for the upcoming event on May 20, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007700
    VIRIN: 260520-A-PI398-9126
    Filename: DOD_111719508
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Comms Setup, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Puerto Rico
    Best Squad 2026
    26ARBSC

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