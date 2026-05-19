Signal Soldiers supporting the 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition set up OE-254 radio antennas next to the tactical operations center at Ft. McCoy, WI in preparation for the upcoming event on May 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007700
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-PI398-9126
|Filename:
|DOD_111719508
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Comms Setup, by SSG Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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