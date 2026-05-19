Navy leaders testify on the president’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Jason Potter, performing the duties of assistant Navy secretary for research, development and acquisition; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, deputy commandant for combat development and integration; and Navy Rear Adm. Mark Behning, acting deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007699
|Filename:
|DOD_111719505
|Length:
|01:09:26
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.