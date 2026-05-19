Navy Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy leaders testify on the president’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Jason Potter, performing the duties of assistant Navy secretary for research, development and acquisition; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, deputy commandant for combat development and integration; and Navy Rear Adm. Mark Behning, acting deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities.



