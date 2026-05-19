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    Hegseth Administers Reenlistment Oath

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reenlists retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, May 20, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007697
    Filename: DOD_111719477
    Length: 00:15:15
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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