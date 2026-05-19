314th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Vincent Cammarano assumes command of the 314th Maintenance Group during an assumption of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 19, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership and highlighted the longstanding military tradition symbolizing the continuity of command and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007696
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719466
|Length:
|00:26:17
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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