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    314th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command Ceremony

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Vincent Cammarano assumes command of the 314th Maintenance Group during an assumption of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 19, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership and highlighted the longstanding military tradition symbolizing the continuity of command and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007696
    VIRIN: 260520-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719466
    Length: 00:26:17
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, 314th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command Ceremony, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th Airlift Wing
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    Herk Nation
    314th MXG

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