314th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Vincent Cammarano assumes command of the 314th Maintenance Group during an assumption of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 19, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership and highlighted the longstanding military tradition symbolizing the continuity of command and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)