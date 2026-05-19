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    Senate Reviews FY27 Budget Request for Corps of Engineers, Reclamation

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

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    War.gov         

    Army and Interior Department leaders testify on the president’s fiscal year 2027 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation during a hearing by the Senate Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., chief of engineers and Corps of Engineers commander; Adam Telle, assistant Army secretary for civil works; and Andrea Travnicek, assistant interior secretary for water and science.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007694
    Filename: DOD_111719437
    Length: 01:32:22
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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