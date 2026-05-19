Senate Reviews FY27 Budget Request for Corps of Engineers, Reclamation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army and Interior Department leaders testify on the president’s fiscal year 2027 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation during a hearing by the Senate Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., chief of engineers and Corps of Engineers commander; Adam Telle, assistant Army secretary for civil works; and Andrea Travnicek, assistant interior secretary for water and science.