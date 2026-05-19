Senate Reviews FY27 Budget Request for Corps of Engineers, Reclamation

Army and Interior Department leaders testify on the president’s fiscal year 2027 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation during a hearing by the Senate Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., chief of engineers and Corps of Engineers commander; Adam Telle, assistant Army secretary for civil works; and Andrea Travnicek, assistant interior secretary for water and science.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007694
|Filename:
|DOD_111719437
|Length:
|01:32:22
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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