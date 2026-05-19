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    Camp Pendleton Recognizes the 101 Critical Days of Summer

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton recognizes the upcoming 101 days of summer at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The 101 Critical Days of Summer is a campaign that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, emphasizing risk management and accident prevention during the high-risk summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 17:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007693
    VIRIN: 260515-M-CV013-7874
    Filename: DOD_111719334
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Camp Pendleton, MCBCP, 101 Days of Summer, May, June, July, August, September

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