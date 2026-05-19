Camp Pendleton Recognizes the 101 Critical Days of Summer

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton recognizes the upcoming 101 days of summer at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The 101 Critical Days of Summer is a campaign that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, emphasizing risk management and accident prevention during the high-risk summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007693
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-CV013-7874
|Filename:
|DOD_111719334
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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