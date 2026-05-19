UH-1Y Venom helicopters conduct escort operations during a simulated combat search and rescue training scenario with the U.S. Air Force for a simulated downed aviator as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-2.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007692
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VJ319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719216
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Air Operations B-Roll, by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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