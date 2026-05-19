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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Air Operations B-Roll

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    UH-1Y Venom helicopters conduct escort operations during a simulated combat search and rescue training scenario with the U.S. Air Force for a simulated downed aviator as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007692
    VIRIN: 260513-F-VJ319-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719216
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 Air Operations B-Roll, by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    UH-1Y Venom
    air force
    Marine Corps

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