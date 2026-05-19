Air War College Graduation 2026

The Air University's Air War College (AWC) was established by the U.S. War Department in 1946 at Maxwell Field, Alabama—now Maxwell Air Force Base. The AWC resident program begins each July and concludes with graduation in May.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007689
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719137
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
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|0
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|0
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