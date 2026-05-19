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    Air War College Graduation 2026

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air University's Air War College (AWC) was established by the U.S. War Department in 1946 at Maxwell Field, Alabama—now Maxwell Air Force Base. The AWC resident program begins each July and concludes with graduation in May.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007689
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719137
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Air War College Graduation 2026, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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