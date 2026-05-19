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    DI Swim Qual

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor students at Drill Instructor School East, conduct their swim qualification at MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2026. Drill Instructor students must pass the basic swim qualification in order to advance to the next phase in their training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007685
    VIRIN: 260519-M-MU546-1002
    Filename: DOD_111719076
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, DI Swim Qual, by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor School
    Swim Qualifiaction
    MCRD Parris Island

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