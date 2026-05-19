U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor students at Drill Instructor School East, conduct their swim qualification at MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2026. Drill Instructor students must pass the basic swim qualification in order to advance to the next phase in their training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007685
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-MU546-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111719076
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DI Swim Qual, by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.