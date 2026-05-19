DI Swim Qual

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor students at Drill Instructor School East, conduct their swim qualification at MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2026. Drill Instructor students must pass the basic swim qualification in order to advance to the next phase in their training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)