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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Responsibility

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Keith Matthews 

    10th Mountain Division

    Leaders and Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, attend the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan L. Martinez, and Joseph A. Stover the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of HHBN on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Keith Matthews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007682
    VIRIN: 260520-A-DU807-3010
    Filename: DOD_111718934
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Responsibility, by SGT Keith Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    10th Mountian Division
    HHBN
    light infantry
    Change of Reasonability
    New York
    Fort Drum

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