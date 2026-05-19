DOW Leaders Testify on Personnel Policies Before Senate 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

War Department leaders testify on department personnel policies and programs as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Anthony J. Tata, undersecretary of war for personnel and readiness; Maurice L. Todd, assistant secretary of war for readiness; Timothy D. Dill, assistant secretary of war for manpower and reserve affairs; and Keith M. Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs.