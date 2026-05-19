DOW Leaders Testify on Personnel Policies Before Senate 

War Department leaders testify on department personnel policies and programs as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Anthony J. Tata, undersecretary of war for personnel and readiness; Maurice L. Todd, assistant secretary of war for readiness; Timothy D. Dill, assistant secretary of war for manpower and reserve affairs; and Keith M. Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007680
|Filename:
|DOD_111718841
|Length:
|01:27:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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