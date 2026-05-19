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    DOW Leaders Testify on Personnel Policies Before Senate 

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    War Department leaders testify on department personnel policies and programs as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee in Washington, May 20, 2026. Testifying are: Anthony J. Tata, undersecretary of war for personnel and readiness; Maurice L. Todd, assistant secretary of war for readiness; Timothy D. Dill, assistant secretary of war for manpower and reserve affairs; and Keith M. Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007680
    Filename: DOD_111718841
    Length: 01:27:35
    Location: US

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