U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco B-Roll

U.S. Coast Guard aircrew members assigned to Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco prepare an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for launch following a search and rescue notification at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, May 14, 2026. Air Station San Francisco crews maintain a continuous readiness posture to respond to emergencies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and coastal Northern California. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007668
|VIRIN:
|260520-G-AW476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111718553
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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