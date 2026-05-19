(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew members assigned to Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco prepare an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for launch following a search and rescue notification at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, May 14, 2026. Air Station San Francisco crews maintain a continuous readiness posture to respond to emergencies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and coastal Northern California. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007668
    VIRIN: 260520-G-AW476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111718553
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    helicopter
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video