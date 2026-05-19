Sustainment gets Soldiers to Balikatan 2026

The 593d Corps Sustainment Command oversees airport of debarkation operations for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers arriving at the Subic Bay International Airport in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 11, 2026, in Subic Bay, Philippines. Long before the first live round is ever fired, the successful arrival and movement of our forces tells any potential adversary that we can be where we need to be, when we need to be there. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007665
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-HL390-1569
|Filename:
|DOD_111718541
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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