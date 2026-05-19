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    Sustainment gets Soldiers to Balikatan 2026

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    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    The 593d Corps Sustainment Command oversees airport of debarkation operations for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers arriving at the Subic Bay International Airport in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 11, 2026, in Subic Bay, Philippines. Long before the first live round is ever fired, the successful arrival and movement of our forces tells any potential adversary that we can be where we need to be, when we need to be there. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007665
    VIRIN: 260411-A-HL390-1569
    Filename: DOD_111718541
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

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    This work, Sustainment gets Soldiers to Balikatan 2026, by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RSOI
    Sustainment
    25th ID
    Balikantan2026
    airport of debarkation operations

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