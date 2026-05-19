FCOE hosts T2COM Paralegal of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FCOE hosted the T2COM Paralegal of the Year competition from May 17-21 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competition included the ACFT, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation skills, drill and ceremony and M4, as well as a 12 mile ruck.



LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item

=================================================

This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below

on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for

one Single Use for this Registered Project.



Item Title: Epicness Trap

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/epicness-trap-AM2KFPS

Item ID: AM2KFPS

Author Username: SummerLoops

Licensee: Fort Sill PAO

Registered Project Name: ESB/EIB 2024

License Date: October 25th, 2024

Item License Code: YCPJ37BV2X



The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End

Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues

for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).



For any queries related to this document or license please contact

Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/en-us/requests/new



Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)

PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia

==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====