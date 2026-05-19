FCOE hosts T2COM Paralegal of the Year

FCOE hosted the T2COM Paralegal of the Year competition from May 17-21 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competition included the ACFT, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation skills, drill and ceremony and M4, as well as a 12 mile ruck.
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|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007664
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-KP881-4721
|Filename:
|DOD_111718534
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
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