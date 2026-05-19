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    FCOE hosts T2COM Paralegal of the Year

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FCOE hosted the T2COM Paralegal of the Year competition from May 17-21 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competition included the ACFT, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation skills, drill and ceremony and M4, as well as a 12 mile ruck.

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007664
    VIRIN: 260520-O-KP881-4721
    Filename: DOD_111718534
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    Fort Sill
    FCOE
    Paralegal of the Year
    T2COM

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