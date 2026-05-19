U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 26-4 perform a retreat ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2026. The ceremony demonstrated the students’ professionalism, attention to detail and understanding of military customs and courtesies while reinforcing leadership development and esprit de corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 14:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007661
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111718460
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB ALS class 26-4 perform retreat, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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