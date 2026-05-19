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    Maxwell AFB ALS class 26-4 perform retreat

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 26-4 perform a retreat ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 18, 2026. The ceremony demonstrated the students’ professionalism, attention to detail and understanding of military customs and courtesies while reinforcing leadership development and esprit de corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 14:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007661
    VIRIN: 260516-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111718460
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Maxwell AFB ALS class 26-4 perform retreat, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    ALS
    42d FSS
    Class 26-4

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