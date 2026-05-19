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    Anniston Army Depot Combat Vehicle Welding Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Ben Williams                              

    Anniston Army Depot           

    Anniston Army Depot New Combat Vehicle Welding Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007659
    VIRIN: 260520-A-IY796-1001
    PIN: 100765
    Filename: DOD_111718379
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Anniston Army Depot Combat Vehicle Welding Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot

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