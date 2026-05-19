Anniston Army Depot Combat Vehicle Welding Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Anniston Army Depot New Combat Vehicle Welding Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007659
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-IY796-1001
|PIN:
|100765
|Filename:
|DOD_111718379
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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