Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe launched 3 micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) from Kosta, Sweden to conduct sensing in the Baltic region.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007648
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-IU004-8293
|Filename:
|DOD_111718058
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|KOSTA, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDC-E Launches Micro-HABs from Swedish Airbase, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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