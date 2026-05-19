(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDC-E Launches Micro-HABs from Swedish Airbase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSTA, SWEDEN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe launched 3 micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) from Kosta, Sweden to conduct sensing in the Baltic region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007648
    VIRIN: 260520-A-IU004-8293
    Filename: DOD_111718058
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: KOSTA, SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDC-E Launches Micro-HABs from Swedish Airbase, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltic
    HAB
    MultiDomainOperations
    HighAltitudeBalloon
    Sword26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video