Air, Space Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman discuss the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, May 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007644
|Filename:
|DOD_111718033
|Length:
|02:41:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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