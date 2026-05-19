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    Air, Space Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman discuss the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, May 20, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007644
    Filename: DOD_111718033
    Length: 02:41:30
    Location: US

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