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    Good Medicine: Mass Casualty Medical Training Exercise

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School staff and John. H. Bradley Health Clinic staff work together to conduct a mass casualty training exercise at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 14, 2026. The exercise prepares Marines, sailors and medical personnel to provide aid to a large number of candidates with injuries or heat-related illnesses as they go through the process of becoming Marine Corps Officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007642
    VIRIN: 260514-M-SD553-3048
    Filename: DOD_111718024
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Good Medicine: Mass Casualty Medical Training Exercise, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Medical Exercise
    mass cas
    mass casaulty
    USMCNews
    medical training
    corpsman

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