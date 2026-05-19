(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct Blockade Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port, May 20, in the Gulf of Oman. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course. U.S. forces continue to fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007639
    VIRIN: 260520-D-D0477-1006
    Filename: DOD_111717994
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct Blockade Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blockade
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video