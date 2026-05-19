U.S. Marines conduct Blockade Operations

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port, May 20, in the Gulf of Oman. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course. U.S. forces continue to fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007639
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-D0477-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111717994
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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