America’s Secret Weapon: The Strategic Value of the Ohio River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Did you know a single river is responsible for moving 35% of all U.S. waterborne commerce?



The Ohio River is the 981-mile backbone of our nation's economy, transporting over 270 million tons of cargo annually and supporting more than half a million American jobs. This massive economic engine depends entirely on a network of locks and dams, many of which are aging .



In this video, discover why this inland waterway is vital to America’s economy and see how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to modernize this critical infrastructure. We are guided by a clear principle: Build Infrastructure, Not Paperwork. Our mission is to cut delays and deliver projects faster to strengthen our national economy and supply chains for generations to come .



To learn more about our work on the Ohio River and across the region, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division website: http://www.lrd.usace.army.mil