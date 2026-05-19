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    America’s Secret Weapon: The Strategic Value of the Ohio River

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    CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    Did you know a single river is responsible for moving 35% of all U.S. waterborne commerce?

    The Ohio River is the 981-mile backbone of our nation's economy, transporting over 270 million tons of cargo annually and supporting more than half a million American jobs. This massive economic engine depends entirely on a network of locks and dams, many of which are aging .

    In this video, discover why this inland waterway is vital to America’s economy and see how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to modernize this critical infrastructure. We are guided by a clear principle: Build Infrastructure, Not Paperwork. Our mission is to cut delays and deliver projects faster to strengthen our national economy and supply chains for generations to come .

    To learn more about our work on the Ohio River and across the region, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division website: http://www.lrd.usace.army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007637
    VIRIN: 260520-A-IF251-6502
    Filename: DOD_111717973
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, America’s Secret Weapon: The Strategic Value of the Ohio River, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ohio River
    SupplyChain
    USACE
    Infrastructure
    InlandWaterways
    AmericanEconomy

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