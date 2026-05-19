U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Moran, surgical technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, discusses the challenge of maintaining work-life balance, at NMRTC San Diego, May 1. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007633
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717924
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask a Navy Corpsman - HM1 Christopher Moran, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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