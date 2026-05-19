We remember, we honor, and we remain forever grateful.
As we observe Memorial Day, we reaffirm our commitment to never forget the sacrifices made in defense of freedom. May we honor the legacy of our heroes not just in ceremony, but in the work we do each day.
The Missing Man Table is often displayed during Memorial Day observances as a symbolic tribute honoring fallen and missing service members and their sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007628
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717853
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSE Memorial Day: The Missing Man Table, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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