(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSE Memorial Day: The Missing Man Table

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    We remember, we honor, and we remain forever grateful.

    As we observe Memorial Day, we reaffirm our commitment to never forget the sacrifices made in defense of freedom. May we honor the legacy of our heroes not just in ceremony, but in the work we do each day.

    The Missing Man Table is often displayed during Memorial Day observances as a symbolic tribute honoring fallen and missing service members and their sacrifice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007628
    VIRIN: 260520-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111717853
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSE Memorial Day: The Missing Man Table, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missing man
    navair
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video