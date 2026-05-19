FRCSE Memorial Day: The Missing Man Table

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We remember, we honor, and we remain forever grateful.



As we observe Memorial Day, we reaffirm our commitment to never forget the sacrifices made in defense of freedom. May we honor the legacy of our heroes not just in ceremony, but in the work we do each day.



The Missing Man Table is often displayed during Memorial Day observances as a symbolic tribute honoring fallen and missing service members and their sacrifice.