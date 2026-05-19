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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson and Henry Rice

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christine Bowser
    Erie, Pennsylvania

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007625
    VIRIN: 260515-N-HU377-1007
    PIN: 000008
    Filename: DOD_111717834
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 50 FOR 250, by CPO Evan Thompson and Henry Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INR250; FWNY; Fleet Week New York

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