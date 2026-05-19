DETECT. TACK. NEUTRALIZE. APPREHEND.
There is NO safe haven for unauthorized drone activity on our installations. Working together with local law enforcement, our Security Forces Defenders are equipped to execute Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems operations and ensure that illicit drones in our restricted air space are stopped, and their operators are caught.
Protecting our mission and our community requires constant vigilance. See Something. Say Something.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007624
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-X1915-1001
|PIN:
|269001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717832
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Buckley C-sUAS, by SSgt Danielle Renzetti and TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.