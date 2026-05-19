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    Buckley C-sUAS

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    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Renzetti and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson

    Space Base Delta 2

    DETECT. TACK. NEUTRALIZE. APPREHEND.

    There is NO safe haven for unauthorized drone activity on our installations. Working together with local law enforcement, our Security Forces Defenders are equipped to execute Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems operations and ensure that illicit drones in our restricted air space are stopped, and their operators are caught.

    Protecting our mission and our community requires constant vigilance. See Something. Say Something.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007624
    VIRIN: 260506-X-X1915-1001
    PIN: 269001
    Filename: DOD_111717832
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley C-sUAS, by SSgt Danielle Renzetti and TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buckley
    counter drone
    counterUAS
    Drone Buster
    Drone Dominance
    USSF Combat Forces Command

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