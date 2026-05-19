Buckley C-sUAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DETECT. TACK. NEUTRALIZE. APPREHEND.



There is NO safe haven for unauthorized drone activity on our installations. Working together with local law enforcement, our Security Forces Defenders are equipped to execute Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems operations and ensure that illicit drones in our restricted air space are stopped, and their operators are caught.



Protecting our mission and our community requires constant vigilance. See Something. Say Something.