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    USS Essex (LHD 2) arrives in Los Angeles for LA Fleet Week

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    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits into Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 19, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007623
    VIRIN: 260519-M-BD441-1001
    PIN: 260519
    Filename: DOD_111717794
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) arrives in Los Angeles for LA Fleet Week, by Cpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    USN
    tugboat
    USMC
    LAFW2026
    NATION250

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