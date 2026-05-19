First A-10, HC-130 Refueling at Moody AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force HC-130 King Combat II assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, perform air-to-air refueling operations with A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The refueling mission enhanced pilot proficiency and strengthened the Air Force’s ability to rapidly project combat airpower in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Airman Jason Delgado)