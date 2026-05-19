U.S. Air Force HC-130 King Combat II assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, perform air-to-air refueling operations with A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The refueling mission enhanced pilot proficiency and strengthened the Air Force’s ability to rapidly project combat airpower in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007616
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-XU250-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717661
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, First A-10, HC-130 Refueling at Moody AFB, by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.