(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First A-10, HC-130 Refueling at Moody AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman Jason Delgado 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force HC-130 King Combat II assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, perform air-to-air refueling operations with A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The refueling mission enhanced pilot proficiency and strengthened the Air Force’s ability to rapidly project combat airpower in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force B-roll by Airman Jason Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007616
    VIRIN: 260519-F-XU250-1001
    Filename: DOD_111717661
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First A-10, HC-130 Refueling at Moody AFB, by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Moody Air Force Base
    71st Rescue Squadron
    HC-130 King Combat II
    74th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video